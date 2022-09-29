As the high school season approaches, a number of high-profile 2023 players are headed down the final stretch of their respective recruitments. Finalists are emerging and commitment dates are being set. This week in I've Got Five On It, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy cuts through the noise surrounding the recruitments of five national prospects and has a look at where things stand with the actual contenders to land the pledge of each player. ***** MORE CASSIDY: Takeaways from MADE Hoops Academy Northeast 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

1. WESLEY YATES

“OFFICIAL” FINALISTS: LSU, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, Auburn, Baylor, Houston and Washington ACTUAL CONTENDERS: LSU, Washington The five-star guard once looked like a Texas lean, but those days are over. In fact, it feels as though the Longhorns have all but withdrawn from his recruitment after sensing they would not be the pick. These days, the race to land Yates is a Pac 12-SEC battle, as LSU and Washington feel like the only realistic candidates that are left standing. Yates’ official visit to LSU on Sept. 10 is thought to have gone swimmingly, leading some in the know to wonder if the Tigers were the favorites in the wake of the trip. That said, his ties to Washington (UW assistant Quincy Pondexter is his uncle) have to be considered here. The Texas-based guard visited UW in November of last year, and the Huskies have been trending in recent weeks after dropping in to see him this month. He’ll announce his decision on October 5, and it seems almost certain to be Washington or LSU.

2. AARON BRADSHAW

“OFFICIAL” FINALISTS: Kentucky, Louisville, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Maryland ACTUAL CONTENDERS: Kentucky, G-League, Louisville (outside chance) Kentucky was once seen as No. 1 with a bullet when it came to Bradshaw, but the 7-footer reset his recruitment and began to explore other options this summer. At that time, he began to consider places such as Texas and UCLA, but neither the Longhorns nor Bruins seem like a threat to land him when he makes his choice public on Nov. 16. Louisville has to be included on this list because head coach Kenny Payne has prioritized Bradshaw, who visited Louisville's campus in June. The G-League might be the actual biggest threat to Kentucky, however, as the professional route has come on strong as a legitimate option for Bradshaw, who had an outstanding summer playing for NJ Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit. Bradshaw is scheduled to visit UK once again on Oct. 14, which suggests the Wildcats feel pretty good about where they stand as we head down the home stretch.

3. ISAIAH COLLIER

“OFFICIAL” FINALISTS: Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA, USC ACTUAL CONTENDERS: USC, Cincinnati, Michigan (outside chance) Everyone loves a mystery, and Collier’s recruitment qualifies as one as things stand. USC seems to be trending in the right direction and the smoke surrounding the Trojans is thick. Still, at least one person close to Collier insists Cincy is the team to beat. Then, there’s the Michigan situation. Everyone seems to agree the Wolverines are running in third here, but Juwan Howard and company certainly aren't behaving as such and they remain confident they are as much of an option as anyone else. USC seems to have the most buzz as things stand today, but Collier’s recruitment is a bit of a mystery and seems to change with the wind.

4. KADEN COOPER

“OFFICIAL” FINALISTS: Alabama, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas ACTUAL CONTENDERS: Alabama and Kansas Gonzaga was once a real player here, and still could be, but until Cooper makes the 1,800-mile trip from Ada, Okla., to Spokane, Wash., it’s hard to take the Bulldogs seriously as a contender to land his commitment. These days, Alabama and Kansas seem to feel most confident when it comes to landing him. Cooper visited LSU on Sept. 10, but the Tigers still feel like a bit of a long shot to win out.

