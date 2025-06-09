Ian Premer likes family atmosphere at Kansas, three more visits coming

“A few things that stood out to me is how much of a family it is there,” Premer said. “All staff members seem to be on the same page and always treat everyone with the utmost respect. Additionally, it didn't take long to see how close the players were with each other and the bond that the commits had.”

After spending close to three days around the Kansas program he saw a family atmosphere.

Premer, from Great Bend, was one of 15 official visitors in Lawrence and only one of the two uncommitted prospects. He has been on campus several times, but those were one day visits. The official visit gave him the opportunity to be around the staff and see updates to the new facilities and stadium renovations.

Ian Premer started his official visit tour and Kansas was the first stop for one of the nation’s top tight end prospects.

Most of the visitors have already committed to KU, and several of them are local recruits. Premer knows many of the recruits who were on the visit with him.

“It was a lot of fun being able to get to hang out with them,” he said. “I have gone through the recruiting process with a lot of them, so had become good friends. We had a great time together.”

He was paired with Kansas quarterback David McComb.

“My player host was David McComb,” Premer said. “It was great hanging with him and the current players. They treated me like family, and I really appreciated that.”

Some of Premer’s previous visits to Kansas were before Lance Leipold hired Matt Lubick as the tight ends coach. Lubick has been recruiting Premer since he joined the program in December. Premer already learned some new techniques from Lubick.

“It's been great getting to know Coach Lubick,” he said. “I became a much better route runner just by spending a couple hours and watching film with him. He could really help me with that part of my game.”

Premer is ranked the ninth best tight end in the country by Rivals. The On3 Industry rating has him ranked number four overall at his position.

Things are going to be busy over the next two weeks for the state’s top prospect. He will visit Iowa State, Notre Dame and Kansas State.

“I feel really good about my top four and obviously looking forward to those visits,” he said. “I hope to make a decision in either late June or July.”