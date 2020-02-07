When Ben Iannacchione got the call from Les Miles about the open strength and conditioning job at Kansas, he knew he had to listen.

Iannacchione knew Miles from his days as an assistant strength coach at LSU. It wasn’t like he was looking to leave Wyoming, but Kansas is one place he would be interested because of his past relationship with Miles.

“I was really happy at Wyoming,” Iannacchione said. “We had really, good young men at Wyoming. But I knew that if Coach Miles called me it would be one place that I would leave for because I think so highly of him as not only a football coach, but as a man.”

The new leader of the Kansas strength program also had an easy transition because of his familiarity with Miles. The two share a similar philosophy, which made taking the job an easy decision.

“It’s the family atmosphere, and I mention it in the weight room, he (Miles) embodies that and that's something that I want to be around because that's something that I value,” he said. “The transition for me has been very, very easy because I know what his expectations are.”

Iannacchione also talked about the intense workouts, his role in getting to know recruits when they visit campus, and much more in the video.