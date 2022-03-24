In a win-or-go-home format, Kansas embracing March Madness

CHICAGO -- Kansas (30-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, will face Providence (27-5), the No. 4 seed, on Friday, March 25, at 6:29 p.m. in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The game between the Jayhawks and Friars will tip from the United Center in Chicago and will be televised on TBS.

Kansas advanced to its 23rd Sweet 16 with a 79-72 win against No. 8 seed Creighton on March 19. The Jayhawks will meet Providence for the first time, who advanced to the Sweet 16 win a 79-51 win over Richmond on March 19.

Bill Self’s squad will enter Friday night's matchup against Providence on a seven-game winning streak. Kansas, during that stretch, owns victories over TCU, Texas, West Virginia (Big 12 Tournament), TCU (Big 12 Tournament), Texas Tech (Big 12 Tournament Championship), Texas Southern (NCAA Tournament), and Creighton (NCAA Tournament).

Facing a win or go home scenario, Self and the Jayhawks are doing everything they can to embrace the moment and take advantage of this opportunity. Kansas is just one win away from the Elite Eight and two wins away from returning to the Final Four.

On Thursday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com asked Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and Remy Martin if Self changes anything he does in terms of his approach to the game? Does he do anything to maybe lighten things up a little bit? Is there something that he does this time of year that maybe doesn't necessarily happen during the regular season?

“I would say I think just when the postseason started right when we got done with conference, that the practices leading up to the Big 12 Tournament, he was just a little bit more amped up,” said Agbaji. “And then the first weekend he was even more amped up. He's just taking it level by level, being more intense in practice, more focused on detail, making sure we're all focused on detail, too. So, this past practice that we had yesterday was really, really intense.”

“I'd say the same thing,” said Braun. “His energy level is off the charts. And he's intense and he focuses on every little thing because he knows little details can send you home. So, his energy is great. Just a lot of times in a good mood just because we're winning. He told us this was -- to get to the second weekend is when you really get to experience what March Madness is all about. That's what he tells us all the time. So, he's excited to get here. And his energy in practice is great.”

“I think just the little things, like CB said, the little things is what matters,” said Martin. “It can send you home. So just dialed in on the little things. And polishing up on some of the stuff, some of our sets. But he's happy with us, and we're just all ready to go out there and play.”

In advancing to the Sweet 16, Kansas defeated Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region, 83-56, and Creighton, the No. 9 seed, 79-72.

Against Texas Southern, five players, Remy Martin (15), Christian Braun (14), Dajuan Harris (12), Ochai Agbaji (11), and Jalen Wilson (11) scored in double-figures.

In defeating Creighton, 79-72, four players, Martin (20), Agbaji (15), Wilson (14), and Braun (13) led the way offensively for Kansas.

A few things Kansas must do moving forward is to embrace the moment, play with a free mind, and enjoy every minute of the process. The first two games of the NCAA Tournament, Self’s squad appeared to be somewhat tight and didn’t play with the level of confidence it should be playing with this time of the year.

Kansas, on Friday night, needs to set the tone against Providence and be the aggressor.



