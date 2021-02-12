In-state RB has Wichita ties to Jayhawks
Three-star Olathe (KS) North prospect Aquantez Love took another step in his recruitment this week when the talented junior added an offer from the Kansas Jayhawks.“I was pretty excited,” Love said...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news