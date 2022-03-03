In the media room with Self, Agbaji, Braun, and Harris

Head Coach Bill Self:

Thoughts on the game:

“We did some good things, we competed harder on the glass, they got one offensive rebound in the second half, which is much better, but they scored so many easy baskets off of our miscues defensively. (Christian Braun) got beat backdoor a couple times, we lost sight of the man, we gave them a layup there late when we had the guy trapped on the baseline and David left the trap and let him make a layup. There are a lot of things we can tighten up. There is no reason for apologies, no reason other than to be positive because we need the guys feeling great going into Saturday. We need a juiced building and have a chance to honor six young men that have given a lot to this place.”

On Ochai Agbaji:

“I thought Ochai, of the 19 shots I thought about three of them were probably rushed or not great shots. For the most part, they are good looks, he didn’t make some of them, but he got us off to a great start. He played athletic, he played so hard, made his free throws, did so many good things. One of the biggest plays of the game was when he read the pass and got the dunk. So I’m so impressed with him, with Jalen and CB came through in the end. Jalen rebounded the ball and CB made a couple of big-time shots and made our free throws. But there are a lot of guys that did pretty well.”

Redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris:

On his block at the end of the game:

“We were going to switch five but I thought he was going to shoot a three. I didn’t know he was going to keep driving like that. When he kept going, I didn’t want to foul so I just jumped up and blocked it. I thought he was going to shoot a three though.”

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji:

On him showing energy after a run late in the second half:

“Yeah, that was just part of it, just me letting it out there. It was a tough battle, obviously, credit to them. Credit to them even down there in Fort Worth. They’re a great team. When we kind of had that stretch where we build our lead, and (Christian Braun) was obviously a part of that, it’s just huge. I’m just proud of him for that. He just got me pumped up.”

On motivating his teammates:

“Motivating my teammates, I think is just part of my game. Part of my leadership. I need my teammates at the end of the day. Relying on them and making sure they’re confident, motivated, and ready. That's what we really needed to do to get into the transition game. We need to fix the details.”

On his late-game steal:

“They like to space out and move the ball. They’re not really the most careless team but they make some passes where if we’re in the right position, coach always says if we’re in the right position then we can run through one or get deflections and stuff like that. Just listening to that and picking my spots and finding when was the best time to do that.”

Junior guard Christian Braun:

On ball pressure being a priority tonight:

“I would say they were the more aggressive team overall whether that was offensive rebounding or defense. We knew we kind of had to punch them back. They punched us at their house so we just had to respond. We knew this game was really important for our goal so that’s what we did we went out and we dug in.”

On what flipped the switch during the second half:

“I think there was a run, I think (Joseph Yesufu) hit a three, (Harris) hit a three, I think in that same run while I was on the bench. That was a big stretch for us. They did a really good job of answering while I was on the bench. I just knew that I had to come in and play better myself. I think when me and Jalen stepped up, we played better as a team. Like I said, it was a big win.”