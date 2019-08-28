When you break down the Indiana State offense they want to run the football. They have a good quarterback run game with Ryan Boyle at quarterback, who transferred from Iowa.

But Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory said on Tuesday at his press conference they have to be able to get yards through the air to stay balanced.

“There's no question we're always going to start with running the football, but if, if we can't run the football, we’ve still got to be able to win,” Mallory said. “We still have to be able to throw the football, and we have to make drastic improvements in the throwing game.

“And I feel that we have that. I think the biggest improvement on this team right now is our throwing game and being able to throw the football. There may be games where we have to throw it all over the lot and win a football game.”

Gone from last year’s team is leading rusher Ja’Quan Keys who scored 17 touchdowns in seven games. He suffered a career-ending injury and was replaced by Titus McCoy and Christian Covington. Both saw action after Keys was injured.