Indiana State wants to improve passing, several KU connections
When you break down the Indiana State offense they want to run the football. They have a good quarterback run game with Ryan Boyle at quarterback, who transferred from Iowa.
But Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory said on Tuesday at his press conference they have to be able to get yards through the air to stay balanced.
“There's no question we're always going to start with running the football, but if, if we can't run the football, we’ve still got to be able to win,” Mallory said. “We still have to be able to throw the football, and we have to make drastic improvements in the throwing game.
“And I feel that we have that. I think the biggest improvement on this team right now is our throwing game and being able to throw the football. There may be games where we have to throw it all over the lot and win a football game.”
Gone from last year’s team is leading rusher Ja’Quan Keys who scored 17 touchdowns in seven games. He suffered a career-ending injury and was replaced by Titus McCoy and Christian Covington. Both saw action after Keys was injured.
Several KU connections to Indiana State program
There are some Kansas connections to the Indiana State program. Les Miles coached at Michigan when Mallory was a player for the Wolverines. Mallory’s brother, Mike, coached linebacker at Kansas in 2006 under Mark Mangino.
Their father Bill was a well-known coach. He was an assistant for Woody Hayes at Ohio State and went on to be the head coach at Indiana, Colorado, and Northern Illinois. Bill recruited Les Miles when he was a high school player.
“So, there's a memory and fondness of that Mallory club,” Miles said.
Kansas tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Jeff Hecklinski was the offensive coordinator at Indiana State last year. He led their offense to a good season where they averaged 31.7 points a game.
The Sycamores will start five, redshirt seniors on the OL
The Indiana State offensive line will feature something you don’t see often, and that’s staring five, redshirt seniors. They return four starters on the line and a fifth that has played a lot of football.
They were a big reason the Sycamore were able to average 242 yards rushing and finish on a five-game winning streak.
“Those five guys have to be on the same page,” Mallory said. “The continuity and staying healthy, we were able to do that a year ago. Not as much our first year. When you saw those guys playing as one you saw a lot of success happening and all these guys are back. We're excited about the five guys that are returning and not only being leaders on this football team, but leading the offense.”