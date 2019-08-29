“You go into a game and want to have an idea what to what to plan for,” Mallory said. “But you really don't know because it is the first game. We will have to make some adjustments. We’ve got a great staff. We got a veteran team, and our coaches will coach them in between series make the adjustments. Our team is a veteran team they've played in these games before.”

Les Miles and Les Koenning have kept their offensive plans to themselves in the off-season and that could play to their advantage.

Indiana State has been looking at the Jayhawks personnel all summer, but in the end they don’t what to expect when it comes to things like scheme and game planning.

Indiana State has been looking forward to getting the season underway after feeling they were left out of the FCS playoffs last year. They finished on a five-game winning streak and return most of their offensive starters.

“We're looking forward to it,” Mallory said. “You know, it'll be a great day. We are looking forward to the challenge. I know Kansas has some very good football players. We've been watching them throughout the summer.”

The trip to Lawrence isn’t going to intimidate the Sycamores who played at Louisville last year and Tennessee the season before that.

“The other night I asked our team how many of you played in the Tennessee game,” he said. “There were quite a few guys that raised their hand. Obviously a lot of guys that were at Louisville, so they've played in this type of environment before. This isn't their first time and it's an older group so they're anxious to get going.”

Indiana State used missing out on the playoffs as motivation for the 2019 season. Mallory said they got right to work in the off-season looking ahead to the opener against Kansas. He credits the team leadership for moving forward.

“I think the team did a great job of moving forward,” Mallory said. “Sure, there was disappointment. But it was time to get back to work. And when the season was over, that's exactly what they did. They came to work that following week, and we got in the weight room. And we knew that we were going to have to do some things a lot better.

“That's where our leadership really showed. We had guys that were leaders in each position group and they were they were able to do stuff on their own throughout the summer and that's where it started.”