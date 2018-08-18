We dust off the microphones and bring back the first podcast of the 2018 fall sports season.

Football talk about position battles, how much has the offensive line improved, thoughts on offense and defense, and is not naming a quarterback that big of a deal?

We get into recruiting and special guest KU commit Clay Cundiff joins us.

Some basketball talk how the new agent rule will factor in, who are the key recruits to watch, and quick thoughts how this year's team looks on paper.

Listen below on the Jayhawk Slant player to the Aug. 18 edition.



