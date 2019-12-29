Coming off a loss at No. 18 Villanova, No. 5 Kansas rebounded by dominating Stanford, 72-56, inside Maples Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

No. 5 ranked Kansas (10-2), coming off a one-point loss at No. 18 ranked Villanova last Saturday, rebounded by dominating Stanford (11-2), 72-56, late on Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks, who handed the Cardinal their first home loss of the season, were led by Isaiah Moss, who scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shots from behind the arc.





