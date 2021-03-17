JayhawkSlant - Interim AD Kurt Watson has message for fans

I'm extremely grateful for Chancellor Girod and his commitment to our athletics department. And I pledge to do everything in my power to continue advancing us in the days and weeks ahead. This is a critical time of transition, and we need all of us to work together as we move forward.

Hello, Jayhawk family. I'm Kurt Watson, your Interim Director of Athletics here at the University of Kansas. I'm honored to have this opportunity and I thank all of you for the gracious welcome you've given me. I am truly thankful to have this opportunity and lead Kansas Athletics in a time of important transition.

I know we have a lot of decisions to make, decisions that we cannot afford to get wrong, but it's going to take everybody working together. We can't change our past, but we can learn from it to ensure a brighter future. We've had some stumbles and we admit that, but we're not going to dwell on those mistakes. Rather, we're going to focus on where we're headed and how we get there.

The good news is there's a lot of enthusiasm within the department, and I want to try to continue to draw that out. More importantly, we need that same kind of enthusiasm from the entire Jayhawk Nation. I accepted this role because like you, I'm a Jayhawk through and through. My passion is the University of Kansas and I've been fortunate to serve the institution throughout the years, but it's hard to imagine any role more important than this one right now. Stay with us Jayhawks because the future is bright. Rock chalk.