Interview: Lance Leipold on KU Night at the K

Lance Leipold was in attendance for KU Night at the K. Before the game started he was a guest on the broadcast with Jeff Montgomery and Joel Goldberg.

Lance Leipold: And actually, this is almost like it is a childhood dream come true as a youngster growing up in Wisconsin, a lot of Milwaukee Brewer-Kansas City Royal games. And to have a chance to come in here and cheer for the Royals is going to be special as well as a chance to recognize KU today.





Question: Coach, you've been a part of some really nice turnarounds at the college football level, most recently at Buffalo. How does it stack up to what you've done historically?

Leipold: Well, I think it's just an exciting new challenge for us. For those coaches that came with me, it's something we take a lot of pride in, trying to build programs for consistency, not just for short-term flashes. And it's well documented that KU football has had a little bit run of bad luck here lately. And we're here to get that turned around, and we're excited to get going here in the first week of August.





Question: The one word we hear from the Royal's general manager, Dayton Moore, is culture and how teams are built with good culture. I've read some of your comments, and culture seems to be something that's very important to you. How important is that to you?

Leipold: It's extremely important. It's just real careful, though, you don't overuse that term because for us in our program, when we talk culture, we mean culture's action. It's what you do. It's how you act. It's how you go about it each and every day.

And that's not always going to show up on the scoreboard every night for a baseball team or every Saturday for a football team, but you keep chipping away and doing things correctly and doing it right with great integrity, great effort and be relentless about it and be prideful. I think good things will happen, whether it be on the baseball field or for us on the football field.





Question/comment from Goldberg: My freshman year at Wisconsin was Barry Alvarez's first year. And I know that you were a GA the two years after that. My point here is that they were 1-10 my freshman year and by my senior year, Rose Bowl champion. How much of an influence was that on being able to see a doormat of a team and the program turn things around and be one of the best?

Leipold: Absolutely one of the best experiences of my life and also for my career to have a chance to be around Barry Alvarez. Brad Childress is a name that's very familiar in these areas as well and his relationship with Andy Reed. And again, those guys were on the ground floor putting that together.

And like you said, it wasn't good for the short term. It was for the long term. And you can remember what Wisconsin football was like for decades before that. And that's going to be our goal. If we can do some of the similar things that Barry Alvarez did with culture, with the way he went about it and the consistency, we're going to be awfully proud when we hand that thing off day.