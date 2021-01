LAWRENCE, Kan. – In accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, the Iowa State at Kansas game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Iowa State program.

The institutions will work with the conference to reschedule.

Next, No. 6/7 Kansas (10-3, 4-2 Big 12) plays its first of three ESPN Big Monday games in 2020-21 at No. 2/2 Baylor on Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. (Central).