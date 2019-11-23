AMES, Iowa – Brock Purdy's 5-yard touchdown run with just more than five minutes remaining proved to be the difference as Iowa State defeated Kansas, 41-31, Saturday afternoon at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big 12 action, while Kansas falls to 3-8 overall and 1-7 in conference action. Iowa State's defense forced Kansas into a turnover on downs following Purdy's touchdown and the sophomore signal caller found Sean Shaw Jr. for his fourth TD reception of the season with 1:09 left to seal the deal, putting the Cyclones in front 41-31.

Iowa State had a 14-9 lead at halftime behind a 1-yard TD run by Breece Hall and a 25-yard pass and catch from Purdy to La'Michael Pettway. The Cyclones extended their lead to 21-9 on Pettway's second touchdown reception of the game, but Kansas was resilient, scoring on its next two possessions to go in front 24-21.

The back-and-forth affair continued on ISU's next offensive possession as Purdy hit Hall for a 24-yard touchdown pass, giving the Cyclones a 27-24 lead with 13:42 left. After another answer by the Jayhawks, Purdy and the Cyclones marched down the field and took the lead back for good on the touchdown run.