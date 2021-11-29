Isaiah Adams left Kansas with a good impression of the program

“They have passionate fans, for a Thanksgiving game, the fans, and the amount of people that care outside of the staff,” he said.

Adams said he liked the support the program gets from the fan base after attending the West Virginia game.

“The visit went really good,” Adams said. “I loved every minute of it, and I just love how the whole staff is headed into one direction and everyone's on the same page.”

Isaiah Adams first official visit is in the books, and he returned home after his trip to Kansas. The offensive lineman from Garden City Community College came away impressed after his visit to Lawrence.

During the recruiting process Adams has been talking with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. He got the opportunity to spend time around Fuchs and learn more about his system.

“It was great being around him,” Adams said. “He's a really good coach and person, genuine and really easy talk to. He also knows his stuff and he has a great way of developing guys to become NFL players.”

Adams got to meet several players and offensive linemen on the visit, and he was hosted by Mike Novitsky.

Novitsky transferred to Kansas from Buffalo and started every game for the Jayhawks.

“It was a genuine vibe from the players,” Adams said. “It felt like I'd known him for a couple years and Mike was a good guy. We spent the last couple hours talking after the game and we're both from the East Coast, like fours away from each other.

“So, a lot of things we related to, and he's a great guy. They want to be great too, and that's another thing I realize. The guys there want to be good, and they care and love football, and that's something that I'm really excited about.”

At the end of the visit, he met with head coach Lance Leipold and listened to his plans for the program.

“He has a plan for me, and he has expectations and a really good dude,” Adams said. “It was easy to talk with Coach Leipold and I liked his plan. I like the direction that he wants to move forward with his program.”

Adams said he will finish up school this semester and focus on recruiting. His is a mid-year graduate and will sign in December.

He plans to take more visits and said Kansas, Minnesota, Illinois, Liberty, Central Florida, and Louisiana are the main schools he is talking with.

“I’m looking for the opportunity to play, have good teammates and the relationships with the teammates,” Adams said. “I'm looking for just some brotherhood, really, and guys who care about the game like I care about it and who want to win and move on to the next level.”