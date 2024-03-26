“It's kind of crazy,” Marshall said. “My first workout here was very different from high school. It's more structured, more fast paced. I think just doing this is a very good thing for me because I get to do spring ball and get to learn the playbook early than the other people coming. So, I think it's great.”

But Marshall went from winning to the title to packing his bags and heading for Lawrence in January. He was one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in the country and is now starting his college career.

About four months ago Isaiah Marshall was leading Southfield A&T to the Michigan state title. This is the time of year when high school students are thinking about prom or playing a spring sport.

Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski likes what Marshall has shown through five spring practices. He said he sees some Jalon Daniels in Marshall’s game.

Getting in for spring football will help him a lot and learn the system.

“Tremendously beneficial,” Zebrowski said. “Especially where situationally, in terms of being able to get reps for him, it's been awesome. I mean, he has a really high level of intelligence for a young kid, to be able to pick stuff up. It is still a little complex, and a lot of guys come from no huddle situations. I used to read wristbands and all that stuff, so it's been really fun watching him. It's been huge, tremendously beneficial, and he's gotten a ton of reps, so it's been awesome.”

Zebrowski talked about the similarities between Marshall and Daniels comparing the two.

“He's a 10.9 kid in high school, somewhere in that ballpark, so not Jason Bean fast, because that's really fast, but very fast,” Zebrowski said. “Jalon's got a little more twitch, a little more suddenness to him. Isaiah came in like 207-209 or so thicker type kid, quick release, gets the ball out fast, can make pretty quick decision, and can make plays with speed. So that's where kind of those similarities are.”

Marshall was asked about Daniels and if he sees some of the comparisons.

“I'll be honest, I think I do,” he said. “I think me and him are kind of built the same. We kind of play the same on film. I see a couple of the same cuts that we make, and I just think we're kind of similar players.”

Marshall has learned from Daniels in the short amount of time he has been on campus. He said Daniels has helped him read coverages and get a quicker release.

“I’m just trying to learn from him,” Marshall said.

Hear more from Isaiah Marshall and what he talked about after today’s practice in his interview below.