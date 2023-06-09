The Jayhawks have been recruiting Marshall for a long time. He plays for Southfield A&T and Detroit has been a key recruiting ground for Chris Simpson.

“I can't wait to see the coaching staff again,” Marshall said. “I think I feel way closer with them again, feel more like family now. They came to see me throw at the camp last Wednesday with Coach Z, Coach K, and some other coaches.”

He is looking forward to getting around the coaching staff and players.

Marshall, one of the top 10 dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, will be in Lawrence for his fourth visit. This time it will be an official visit and an extended stay.

Isaiah Marshall could give the campus tour of Kansas to the recruits. Marshall, who committed to the Jayhawks in February, has been to Kansas several times for unofficial visits.

The official visit will have a different feel since he has been committed for a few months. Marshall expects the trip to have a more relaxed feel and he will also turn his attention to recruiting other players.

“I think that's a great thing for me, just to go in and know I'm committed to a school like Kansas,” he said. “It just feels good to not be stressed out. I can't wait to go to Coach Leipold's house and pool. I’m just going to have fun.”

Marshall will have company on the visit. His teammate Jalen Todd will take an official visit this weekend and the two will fly together.

“I'm kind of excited about that, because I'm going to try and get him on board,” he said. “He hasn't been out to Kansas before, so he really doesn't know about it. But I feel like as soon he goes out and sees what the coaches are like, how the campus is, and how they work around there, I think he'll like it way more. I'm going to try to talk to him.”

His most recent visit was in March, where he brought his grandparents.

“They loved it a lot,” Marshall said. “My grandma was kind of nervous about me going way out there, because she's very safe and all that. But she said after going out there, she feels safe with me being there because she met the coaches. She met Coach Leipold. My granddad loved it. It was great to get them out there so they can see where I'm going to be for my next three to four years.”

Marshall is off to a good start this summer. He led Southfield A&T to the Legacy HS 7-on-7 championship. He was named the MVP after guiding his team through the bracket playing six game in a day.

“We lost a game in the semis, but we came back and beat that team,” he said. “My receivers played great. We almost scored on every drive.”