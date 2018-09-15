The Kansas Jayhawks defeated Rutgers 55-14 at home to win their second straight game. It is the first time the Jayahwks have won back-to-back games since 2011.

Kansas led 31-14 at the half and 41-14 going into the fourth quarter.

By the fourth quarter David Beaty had several players rotating in with the game well in hand.

For the second straight week Pooka Williams eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 158 yards and a touchdown. The team rushing totals hit the 400-yard mark and much of that was with Miles Kendrick going at quarterback.

The defense forced six Rutgers turnovers and already has passed their entire totals for takeaways through three games compared to 2017.

