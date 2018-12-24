Da'Jon Terry gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks a day before signing day. But Wednesday came and went without an official announcement from KU about his status.

It left many wondering if Terry was going to wait until the late signing day to sign his letter. On Tuesday he gave the Kansas program and early present on Christmas Eve announcing he has signed with Kansas.

Terry was a late find by the Kansas staff. This past year was his first playing football and he was a quick learner. At 6-foot-4, 335 pounds Terry was dominant at times from his defensive tackle position.

His coach Calvin Hampton told Jayhawk Slant they were trying to get Terry to come out for football and he finally did it his senior season.

"He's a hard working kid and lifts hard in the weight room," Hampton said. "He's a diamond in the rough. He's a real gem. I think he's ready to explode on the scene."

The staff has been recruiting defensive linemen. Terry will give them a strong presence at the nose tackle position and four years coming from the high school ranks.