It's business as usual for Bill Self, Kansas
This season has certainly been somewhat different for Bill Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball program. Aside from suffering a home loss to Texas back on January 2, the Jayhawks are ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news