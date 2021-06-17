J.P. Deeter enjoyed being back in Kansas

“All her work with like flooding, hurricanes, all that kind of stuff is mainly down there by the Gulf,” Deeter said. “So, that's what took us down there.”

As a freshman and sophomore he played linebacker at Topeka but moved to defensive end. His mother works as a catastrophe adjuster which took them to Texas.

“It definitely felt really good because I haven't been to KU since my summer going into my sophomore year,” he said. “That's the last time I've been on campus. So, it felt good to be back.”

Deeter was born and raised in Topeka before moving to Manvel High in Texas.

Defensive end J.P. Deeter attended the Kansas football camp earlier this week and it was sort of a homecoming.

He got the chance to work out with defensive line coach Kwahn Drake during the camp.

“He was very, very detail-oriented, especially with one-on-ones because he was like that one split second of you getting to the quarterback,” Deeter said. “He said every step matters, so make sure you're just detail-oriented with hands, your feet. He was a really good coach. I really enjoyed being with him the whole time.”

It was the Jayhawks first summer camp of the season with two more scheduled. Deeter liked the fact he got a lot of attention and work in.

“The camp was really good,” he said. “I enjoyed the smaller numbers about it, where you can get one-on-one individual coaching. You're just not getting pushed through the circuit. You understand how coach Drake coaches. You really get to understand how the coaching is there. I think was really good.

With temperatures approaching the mid 90’s they held the camp at the indoor practice facility.

“The indoor is amazing, especially with the air conditioning going,” he said. “It was a lifesaver. It’s really nice. It's definitely one of the top indoors I've ever seen.”

Deeter also talked with head coach Lance Leipold and defensive coordinator Brian Borland. Leipold said he would be watching Deeter throughout the camp.

“I enjoyed talking to all of them,” he said. “They're all really good. I could see KU definitely going the right direction with the new staff.”

Deeter will camp at Arkansas on Sunday and then he will turn his focus to official visits. He holds 17 scholarship offers including Stanford, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and several others.

“I'm definitely committing before the season starts,” Deeter said. “I'm hoping by middle of July I can get my decision made. Just hopefully another few things roll in, but I'm definitely planning on committing before the season starts.”