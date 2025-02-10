Jack Fuchs meets with Kansas coaches, plans for an official visit

There might not be a recruit in the 2026 class who knows more about the Kansas football program than Jack Fuchs.

His father, Scott, was the offensive line coach for the Jayhawks before taking a job with the Tennessee Titans. He spent several years coaching with Lance Leipold and came with him from Buffalo.

There are several programs recruiting Fuchs but none of them have the familiarity as Kansas.

“Kansas is probably the program that I know the most about and have a really good sense of what they’re about,” Fuchs said.

He grew up watching his father coach with Leipold and spent a lot of time around the coaches. Daryl Agpalsa replaced Fuchs as the offensive line coach before the 2024 season.

“I really love Coach A and think he’s a great human being,” Fuchs said. “I believe that he’s got a good thing going and he knows what he’s doing.”