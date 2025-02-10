Jack Fuchs meets with Kansas coaches, plans for an official visit

There might not be a recruit in the 2026 class who knows more about the Kansas football program than Jack Fuchs.
His father, Scott, was the offensive line coach for the Jayhawks before taking a job with the Tennessee Titans. He spent several years coaching with Lance Leipold and came with him from Buffalo.
There are several programs recruiting Fuchs but none of them have the familiarity as Kansas.
“Kansas is probably the program that I know the most about and have a really good sense of what they’re about,” Fuchs said.
He grew up watching his father coach with Leipold and spent a lot of time around the coaches. Daryl Agpalsa replaced Fuchs as the offensive line coach before the 2024 season.
“I really love Coach A and think he’s a great human being,” Fuchs said. “I believe that he’s got a good thing going and he knows what he’s doing.”
In the January recruiting period several members of the coaching staff including Leipold and Agpalsa visited him at school.
“It was really great to see them again and talk with them about future plans with them,” he said.
His most recent trip back to Kansas was for the Colorado game. He took an unofficial visit to watch the Jayhawks defeat the Buffaloes in Arrowhead Stadium.
“The environment was super electric, and it was awesome to see all of the people that came out to the Colorado game,” Fuchs said.
January was a big month for Fuchs as he earned several scholarship offers. At 6-foot-8, 285 pounds he has the frame that stands out to college coaches, and they have taken notice.
Last month he landed offers from South Carolina, Louisville, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and several other programs.
“It’s been super exciting these past few weeks with recruiting picking up,” Fuchs said. “I feel very fortunate and am trying to make as many trips out to places to take in all of the schools and see what they’re about.”
Fuchs plans to take unofficial visits during spring football to see some of the schools who have offered scholarships. After that, he will start setting official visits and the Jayhawks appear to be on the list for one.
“I want to try and take an OV to Kansas and Kentucky at the moment,” he said. “There will probably be other places that I will want to visit.”