Jackson Brown gets Kansas offer, plans to visit

Jackson Brown has not been to Lawrence yet, but he has heard good reviews about the area from his grandfather, Jim Henderson.

His grandfather used to work in the Kansas City Kansas and Kansas City Missouri school districts.

“He would always go to the KU basketball games.,” Brown said of his grandfather. “He loved it out there.”

After Brown picked up an offer from the Kansas coaching staff, he could make his way to the area for an unofficial visit not far from where his grandfather worked. The offensive lineman from California got the word this week had an offer from the Jayhawks.

“I talked to coach to the O-line coach, Coach Fuchs on Sunday,” Brown said. “That was the first time he called me, and we had a good conversation. He was telling me that the whole staff was going to look at my film on Wednesday.

Brown continued: “Then they called me back with the head coach, Coach Leipold. And Coach Leipold offered me on the phone, and it was great. And then after that, I talked to Coach Fuchs again. I'm excited to start the process with them. I like them a lot.”