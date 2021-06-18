Jackson Brown gets Kansas offer, plans to visit
Jackson Brown has not been to Lawrence yet, but he has heard good reviews about the area from his grandfather, Jim Henderson.
His grandfather used to work in the Kansas City Kansas and Kansas City Missouri school districts.
“He would always go to the KU basketball games.,” Brown said of his grandfather. “He loved it out there.”
After Brown picked up an offer from the Kansas coaching staff, he could make his way to the area for an unofficial visit not far from where his grandfather worked. The offensive lineman from California got the word this week had an offer from the Jayhawks.
“I talked to coach to the O-line coach, Coach Fuchs on Sunday,” Brown said. “That was the first time he called me, and we had a good conversation. He was telling me that the whole staff was going to look at my film on Wednesday.
Brown continued: “Then they called me back with the head coach, Coach Leipold. And Coach Leipold offered me on the phone, and it was great. And then after that, I talked to Coach Fuchs again. I'm excited to start the process with them. I like them a lot.”
One reason the Kansas staff knew about Brown, was Greg Svarczkopf who is the Director of Recruiting. He recently joined the staff from Army and knew about Brown.
“I congratulated him on his new job and then we started talking,” Brown said. “And then he took my film over to the coaching staff and they loved it. Every single coach has been texting me all day. It's been awesome.”
One person who liked what he saw from the film was Fuchs.
“He loves how nasty, athletic, and quick I am,” Brown said. “He said I'm one of the better tackles in the country. He sounded really excited about me.”
Brown said he was excited to see what the staff at Kansas can do. He liked what he has seen from them so far in recruiting.
The Jayhawks are one of several schools in the mix for the lineman from San Ramon Valley.
“I have 16 offers now and I've been talking to a lot of schools,” he said. “I've taken two official visits so far and that’s Cal and Pittsburgh. And then I have one to Colorado this weekend. And then I'm going to do some unofficial visits to Tennessee, South Carolina, USC, and UCLA.”
Kansas is in line to get a visit from Brown later in the summer.
“I'm going to come late July,” he said. “I was talking to them about that date because the dead period opens up for about six or seven back in late July. So, I’m probably going to hit them up there.”