Three star Shawnee Mission (KS) Bishop Miege wide receiver Daniel Jackson couldn't say enough about his Junior Day visit to Kansas.

"It was great," Jackson said of his time in Lawrence. "I was pretty impressed." The 6-foot, 180-pound junior is one of the top prospects in the Sunflower State for 2020. With ten Division I offers to his credit, including one from Les Miles and the Jayhawks, he is ranked as the No. 68 WR in the class.



"Coach Miles seemed thrilled to have me there," Jackson said of KU's new head coach. "We actually were watching my highlights together, and he was doing a little commentary on it." "It was a special moment," he continued. "He was telling me a little how he sees a little Jarvis (Landry) and OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) in me, because we are about the same height and skill set. He tells me I can play all over (the field), sort of like how Tyreek (Hill) for the Chiefs is used. It was awesome."

Despite missing almost his entire junior year after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, Jackson's recruitment continues to heat up. In addition to his time at KU, the Stags standout has visited Kansas State, Wisconsin, and Arizona State over the past month. Asked about where he is in the process, he said he's looking closely at each of his suitors.

"They all bring different things to the table. Honestly, right now, I slowed down my recruitment and started to look at all my schools, and what they have to offer."