Jackson Pruitt has Kansas on his final list

“Coach Simpson is a real cool guy,” Pruitt said. “He just wants the best for you wherever he's at. He always looks out for you, and he just did a great job. He is close with some of my coaches.”

Michigan is a key area for Simpson, and he has built a lot of ties to the state from his coaching stops in the past and it paid off when several prospects showed up for the camp. One of those recruits was offensive lineman Jackson Pruitt who impressed the Kansas staff earning an offer.

When the Kansas coaches held their final summer camp at the end of July, they had a turnout with over 250 players in attendance.

Pruitt said he had a good time at the camp working out with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

He admitted he did not know much about Kansas before the visit. He said he knew about the basketball program and after he left, he got a good look at the football program.

“Since it was camp, I didn’t get the full tour, but I got to see the football portion,” he said. “From what I saw, I was really impressed. Being from the Midwest, I only hear about Kansas for basketball, for the most part. The football community that they offer all the good-looking facilities, it was a great surprise to me, and it really caught my eye.”

Pruitt used the trip to see other schools like Missouri and Kansas State.

“Before I went to Kansas, we went to Kansas State in Missouri,” he said. “I already have an offer from Missouri, and then we stopped at Kansas State. It was just a chance to go down and meet the staffs at the schools.”

Pruitt recently announced he is focusing on seven schools and the Jayhawks made the list. He does not have a decision date in mind, but it could come at any time since he wants to have his focus on Cass Tech’s season.

“Really, it's ever changing for me every day because if announcements were a couple months ago, I probably would have told you I would have committed a couple days ago,” he said. “I was planning to be done before the season, but if not, then it'll have to be either mid-season, but I do not want to drag it too far because I want to focus on winning a state championship.”