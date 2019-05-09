Jackson Stoefen was close to committing to the Jayhawks on his most recent to Lawrence. It was his second trip to see the Kansas program within three weeks of each other.

But Stoefen had been thorough through the recruiting process and wanted to be sure he was making the right decision.

On Wednesday Kansas head coach Les Miles reached out to him via text and asked him if he wanted to schedule a phone call for Thursday.

That made for a long night sleep on Wednesday evening because Stoefen knew the time was coming to give Miles some good news.

“Coach Miles text me and said let’s set up a phone call and what time worked,” Stoefen said. “I had coaches from Iowa in the other day and a couple of other teams and I was sitting there thinking about it until 12:30 or 1:00 a.m last night. I had some other schools come in this morning and it didn’t feel the same.”

When Stoefen, an offensive tackle, got the opportunity to speak with Miles on the phone he told him he was ready to commit to the Jayhawks.

“I almost broke down it was so surreal,” he said. “Every kid dreams of committing like that. It was awesome Coach Miles was super excited and he walked into the staff room where they were in a meeting and put me on speakerphone and all of the coaches were yelling and rah-rah. It was cool to see that excitement.”