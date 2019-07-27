“We were planning out camps throughout the summer, and this was our last one that we went to,” Sexton said. “It was the first one that I got offered at, so I'm pretty happy about that.”

When Jacob Sexton and his parents started the summer, they mapped out a camp schedule. It included several Big 12 schools and it ended up with the best news came from the final camp.

Sexton, who will be a sophomore, was one of the offensive line standouts at the Les Miles Elite Camp on Friday night. After the camp was over, he spoke with Miles who delivered him the good news.

“It was really awesome,” he said. “At first, I couldn't really believe it. But he (Miles) was super nice and easy to talk to. I was really shocked when he said that he was offering me. I was really excited.”

At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds Sexton passed the eyeball test. He caught the attention of the Kansas staff and had a chance to work close with Jayhawks offensive line coach Luke Meadows during the camp.

He is from Deer Creek High in Edmond, Okla. He shares the same hometown as Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, and also KU basketball coach Bill Self.

“I thought it went well,” Sexton said of working with Meadows. “Coach Meadows is a super nice guy. Seems like he's really good at what he does. I think he’ll be successful this year. I talked with Coach Eliot and just kind of got to know each other. He was a really nice guy.”

Sexton started on the offensive line his freshman year and will continue to get attention from college recruiters. The Jayhawks got off to a good start with his first offer.

“It's a real boost of energy,” he said of the KU offer. “It will keep my mind on what I'm working for and gives me something to think about.”