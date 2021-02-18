JayhawkSlant - Jacobe Chester doing multiple virtual visits with Kansas

Jacobe Chester doing multiple virtual visits with Kansas
The NCAA pushed back the date allowing recruits to visit with coaches on campus, but that hasn’t slowed down the Kansas staff from hosting virtual tours.
One of the most recent recruits to conduct a visit online is Jacobe Chester, an athlete from Fort Bend Marshall in Texas.
Chester has now conducted two virtual visits with the coaching staff.
“It went great,” Chester said. “This was my second time. The first time I did a visit with them, they showed me some of the facilities. This time it was more academics, the dorm stuff, how the scholarships work and all that.
“Then we went over the type of techniques and things Coach Jackson. But it was great. All my family was on there too. They loved it, I loved it. It went well.”
The Kansas coaches have been recruiting Chester for some time. There is also a connection through the coaching staff with Emmett Jones.
Jones coached with Samuel Padgitt at South Oak Cliff who is the offensive coordinator at Marshall. He served in the same position for Jones while the two were at South Oak Cliff.
“I think they were already watching me for a while,” Chester said. “I talked to Coach Jones and I know he was asking my coach about me. And my coach had good stuff. They watched some more film on me and really studied my film. And eventually I was blessed to get the scholarship.”
Chester has been talking to different coaches from Kansas including Jones, Chevis Jackson, and Les Miles.
“I have a great relationship with all of them,” he said. “I talk to them about every two days. I have a great conversation with them every time I talk. They're great guys and great men. They taught me a lot already.”
He’s also had good conversations one-on-one with Miles.
“We had great conversations,” Chester said. “He really wants the best for his players. He doesn't only think about football, he wants them to live and be great men off the field and after football. So, he's a really great man.”
Chester said the most attention has come from Kansas, Houston, Colorado, UNLV and Louisiana Tech. He is getting to know the coaches at each school and wants to be patient.
“Handling the recruiting process, it's a lot, but it's a blessing at the same time,” he said. “I kind of just take my time with it, don't rush anything, or don't let too much overload me. I’m just taking my time knowing coaches, meeting new people, looking at all these different programs.
“I’m looking for a place that feels like home. Really somewhere I can go and get developed as a player and a man and go on to accomplish my dreams.”