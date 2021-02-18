JayhawkSlant - Jacobe Chester doing multiple virtual visits with Kansas

The NCAA pushed back the date allowing recruits to visit with coaches on campus, but that hasn’t slowed down the Kansas staff from hosting virtual tours.

One of the most recent recruits to conduct a visit online is Jacobe Chester, an athlete from Fort Bend Marshall in Texas.

Chester has now conducted two virtual visits with the coaching staff.

“It went great,” Chester said. “This was my second time. The first time I did a visit with them, they showed me some of the facilities. This time it was more academics, the dorm stuff, how the scholarships work and all that.

“Then we went over the type of techniques and things Coach Jackson. But it was great. All my family was on there too. They loved it, I loved it. It went well.”

The Kansas coaches have been recruiting Chester for some time. There is also a connection through the coaching staff with Emmett Jones.

Jones coached with Samuel Padgitt at South Oak Cliff who is the offensive coordinator at Marshall. He served in the same position for Jones while the two were at South Oak Cliff.

“I think they were already watching me for a while,” Chester said. “I talked to Coach Jones and I know he was asking my coach about me. And my coach had good stuff. They watched some more film on me and really studied my film. And eventually I was blessed to get the scholarship.”