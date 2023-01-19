“He's cool, man,” Davis said. “Coach Peterson's a cool guy, I’m not going to lie. he's a cool guy. He has been telling me about Kansas and we're trying to grow our bond. I know that will happen when I make the visit up there this weekend. He’s been good ever since we started talking.”

Peterson, who has connections to the area, has been targeting Davis for some time.

Jacoby Davis has been talking to Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson for several months. This weekend, one of the top cornerbacks in Texas, will take an official visit to Kansas.

Davis plays for North Shore High, one of the top football programs in the country.

Peterson has been to North Shore to evaluate Davis and this week he was back at the high school with head coach Lance Leipold.

“They came and saw me at the fieldhouse,” Davis said. “When they told me the head coach was coming down, I thought that was big. I have met Coach Peterson already when he was here before. But I was like, ‘The head coach is coming?’ I knew they were always interested in me but when the head coach came down, I really knew it.”

Davis started at corner for North Shore and had 42 tackles, five interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

It was numbers like that earned him early scholarship offers from schools like Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee, and several others.

He admitted playing in a program like North Shore will help prepare him for college.

“You have to come to practice every day,” Davis said. “I went up against receivers like David Amador every day in practice. He is one of the top receivers in Texas. So, yeah doing that makes you better. It made me more mature and I grew as an athlete and person.”

Davis is expected to start his visit on Friday.

“I'm just looking for good hospitality,” he said. “I’m looking to make myself at home and see if it feels like home. I’m looking for a good education and a place I can get on the field.”