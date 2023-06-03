“Since I got the offer Kansas is one of my favorites,” Stewart said. “We talk all the time, and they are showing a lot of interest in me.”

“Coach Onatolu came down to my school and I didn't really know if they were interested in me,” Stewart said. “Then he started calling me. Then I got to see Coach Simpson, the linebacker coach. It was crazy because they were asking what I thought about Kansas, and I was asking if they were going to offer.”

Defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu made the trip to Milton High in Georgia to see Stewart. After that, linebackers coach Chris Simpson joined in the recruiting as the position coach.

JaCorey Stewart was waiting on an offer from the Kansas coaches and once he got it everything started to move fast.

Stewart has built a bond with Onatolu and Simpson. The Jayhawks will get the first official next week.

“They're some great guys,” he said. “They call me, and we will text each other a lot. We are always laughing in the messages chopping it up. They are just some cool guys. I know they would coach me hard and make me better. They are great coaches. They’re not just great coaches, they are great men.”

Last season Stewart had 90 tackles with 16 for a loss and five sacks. The coaches said they liked his film and how he can do everything from blitzing to cover and his physical style of play. Stewart had two interceptions and forced three fumbles.

He is looking forward to his upcoming visit.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about Kansas,” he said. “I'm just looking forward to having a good time with the fans, meet the coaches, and meet Coach Leipold. Just looking to have a good time.”

Stewart said he is hearing from several schools including Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Tulane, UCF, North Carolina and several others.

“The most important thing in a school is the coaches,” he said. “How the coach is going to treat me. Second, can I come in and get a fair chance? If I can come in and get a fair chance, that'll be a big thing. I'm going to come in to work. I just need a fair chance.”

Stewart said Kansas is the only official visit on his schedule.