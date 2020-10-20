JayhawkSlant - Jaddai Henry hopes for more targets, following KU

Jaddai Henry hopes for more targets, following KU
Jaddai Henry has always been a threat to make big plays. Now, he’s hoping the ball comes his way more often.
Hebron is underway with district play and Henry is hoping to make more of an impact.
“They season is going okay,” Henry said. “I am getting the ball, but it's little ball routes and stuff like that. We are waiting until districts to start showing more of our offense. Our coach doesn't feel he should just put everything out there on the plate.”
Henry, a 6-foot-4, 190 pound receiver is ready to showcase his skills once the important part of the season gets into high gear.
“We’ve got a lot of good players and they can get the ball to them,” Henry said. “I’m hoping as we go through districts all of that changes."
Although Henry has been hoping to get more catches, he has stayed in Kansas assistant Emmett Jones and working on keeping a good attitude. Henry has been in contact with Jones during the season.
“He texts me every two or three days and always tells me to keep my head up,” Henry said. “He told me to keep working on my leadership skills and become a leader. He’s been making sure I am grinding and keeping my head right.”
Henry had an advantage a lot of recruits didn’t, because he took an unofficial visit to Kansas. He visited Lawrence before the NCAA restricted visits by recruits.
He has been following the Kansas program closely this season.
“A lot of people have asked me why I chose Kansas and I tell them they showed me the most love,” Henry said. “I know they are losing but I don’t have any worries. I really thought they might change it around this year. But it does take time to just take a program from nothing and bring it to something.”