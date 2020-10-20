JayhawkSlant - Jaddai Henry hopes for more targets, following KU

Jaddai Henry has always been a threat to make big plays. Now, he’s hoping the ball comes his way more often.

Hebron is underway with district play and Henry is hoping to make more of an impact.

“They season is going okay,” Henry said. “I am getting the ball, but it's little ball routes and stuff like that. We are waiting until districts to start showing more of our offense. Our coach doesn't feel he should just put everything out there on the plate.”

Henry, a 6-foot-4, 190 pound receiver is ready to showcase his skills once the important part of the season gets into high gear.

“We’ve got a lot of good players and they can get the ball to them,” Henry said. “I’m hoping as we go through districts all of that changes."