“I liked it and there were very positive vibes,” Henry said. “Everybody was smiling. It was a nice facility. I liked the weight room. I like how all the other players seem liked talking to the younger kids, getting them on point and giving them good ideas. I liked that, and thought this is definitely where I want to be.”

Ever since that visit he knew he wanted to be a Jayhawk.

Last spring Jaddai Henry took an unofficial visit to Kansas during his sophomore year. It gave him a chance to be around the coaching staff and see the program up close.

On Tuesday night when the coaches were finishing up practice, they got a nice surprise. Henry called to give them his verbal commitment.

“They were surprised that I wanted to do it so early,” he said. “Usually, I guess kids in my shoes want to go late and do their own thing. I mean, I love Kansas. It's just different when you're around there. I don't know how to explain it.”

One person who explained it well and sold Henry on Kansas was wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. It is well-known that Jones has already achieved a lot of recruiting success at Kansas. Jones targeted Henry since he was a sophomore.

Once the NCAA allowed contact for juniors Henry heard from Jones a lot.

“As soon as Coach Jones could start talking to me, he did,” Henry said. “He's definitely been there since day one. There's not a day where he doesn't talk to me asking me what's been good. He’s asking me about how my game is, how practice is going, and all of that. Everything is friendly. I like it.”

Shortly after Henry announced his commitment, he got a mention from his future quarterback Ben Easters. “I got myself a playmaker- #RockChalk”, Easters put on Twitter.

At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds Henry fits the mold of several receivers Jones has coached.

“Coach Jones said that he likes that I'm a big receiver and I can run and open up,” Henry said. “He said I can go get balls.”

Henry has received interest from Texas, Minnesota, Wyoming, Howard, and William and Mary. Although his junior season just started, he was ready to be a Jayhawk.

“I decided I wanted to go to Kansas after the first unofficial visit,” he said. “I decided I wanted to go to there. I had to keep it in and let my parents talk to me about it. Then my mom wanted to do research on the school, but I've been wanting to go ever since that visit.”

Now that the commitment part is out of the way he’s already looking to suiting up for Kansas.

“I'm excited,” he said. “I'm just ready to get high school over with so I can get up there.”