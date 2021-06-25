Jaden Hamm made the short trip to KU, breaks down visit

Jaden Hamm made the short drive from Eudora to Lawrence to meet the Kansas coaching staff and get a closer look at the program.

Eudora High School is just 15 minutes away from KU’s campus and has three players in their program who hold Power Five scholarship offers. Hamm said he liked what he saw from the coaching staff to the strength and conditioning program.

“It was a great experience, and I was very impressed with how organized everything already was with all the new coaches,” Hamm said. “Most of them are just now getting into town and settled. So, I was very impressed there. I enjoyed seeing how well facilities are and the weights and nutrition coach.”

“I was very pleased with the information he gave me and all his statistics and data that he has laid out for me. And sitting down and talking to the physicians, coaches, and just seeing how the offense is going to look like and the culture of the team, how it's already slowly being built, I was very pleased and very excited after the visit.”

One coach he met with was Matt Gildersleeve who oversees the strength and conditioning program as well as nutrition.

“The technology that they have in the weight room that makes him be able to teach and build players into the best athletes we can be is just phenomenal,” Hamm said. “The availability that he has to make you the best athletes he can is it's just amazing what his process is that you have to follow and basically follow when you get there.”