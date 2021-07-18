Jake McTaggart has KU in top four, plans to visit

The Kansas coaches attended different satellite camp this summer and it helped them identify several recruits.

That paid off for Jake McTaggart.

The tight from Hayesville, NC caught the attention of the Kansas staff and it helped earn him an offer.

“I was down at the mega camp at Florida State and Coach Z the quarterback's coach was there,” McTaggart said. “He saw me, and we talked after the camp. We had a good conversation, and I got his phone number.”

McTaggart was referring to Coach Z as Jim Zebrowski who coaches the quarterbacks. The two had phone conversations after the camp and McTaggart ended up with an offer based on his performance.

“We had a few phone calls,” he said. “The first couple ones it was sounding like I would need to come to the camp, or visit, or something like that. And then it was the third or fourth phone call, he called me and offered, which it kind of caught me off guard. But I was really, happy about that. He calls me probably once or twice a week, and we text pretty much daily.”

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end said he has built a good relationship with Zebrowski, who is the lead recruiter. He has also talked with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

“I think he's a great guy,” McTaggart said of Zebrowski. “And I think he's genuine, which is hard to find I feel like in this recruiting thing. He's been one of the more real coaches. I feel like he's been completely honest with me. He hasn't tried to blow smoke or anything like that. He's been just real straight-forward, and I've really appreciated that.”