Jalen Coleman-Lands gives Kansas a strong push vs. George Mason

Without Remy Martin due to “tweaked knee” sustained against Nevada, Kansas was down one valuable starter when the starting lineups were called Saturday night when the Jayhawks hosted George Mason.

Filling in for the missing guard in a big way was super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands. The Iowa State transfer jumped off the bench to lead the scoring with 20 points, shooting 5-7 from the perimeter to boost the Jayhawks past the Patriots 76-67.

Coleman-Lands said the chemistry was right with his teammates out there on the floor and believes he’s getting a better feel for the game.

“It has a lot to do with just feel,” Coleman-Lands said. “Repetition, playing out there with guys and the longer I’m out there it helps too. Whatever minutes I’m given, the more games I’m playing helps with just knowing my role and I think it’s just starting to become more clear and defined.”

The upperclassman’s contributions may have meant win-or-lose for the Jayhawks in multiple phases of the game. Kansas head coach Bill Self said Coleman-Lands was placed in the right situation to line up makes.

“When he looked to score, how many times did he bounce? Not many,” Self said. “Where he gets into trouble is when he doesn’t do that as much. That’s his strength and he played a strength because he can really shoot the ball. He’s the best shooter on our team.”