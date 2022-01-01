Jalen Coleman-Lands gives Kansas a strong push vs. George Mason
Without Remy Martin due to “tweaked knee” sustained against Nevada, Kansas was down one valuable starter when the starting lineups were called Saturday night when the Jayhawks hosted George Mason.
Filling in for the missing guard in a big way was super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands. The Iowa State transfer jumped off the bench to lead the scoring with 20 points, shooting 5-7 from the perimeter to boost the Jayhawks past the Patriots 76-67.
Coleman-Lands said the chemistry was right with his teammates out there on the floor and believes he’s getting a better feel for the game.
“It has a lot to do with just feel,” Coleman-Lands said. “Repetition, playing out there with guys and the longer I’m out there it helps too. Whatever minutes I’m given, the more games I’m playing helps with just knowing my role and I think it’s just starting to become more clear and defined.”
The upperclassman’s contributions may have meant win-or-lose for the Jayhawks in multiple phases of the game. Kansas head coach Bill Self said Coleman-Lands was placed in the right situation to line up makes.
“When he looked to score, how many times did he bounce? Not many,” Self said. “Where he gets into trouble is when he doesn’t do that as much. That’s his strength and he played a strength because he can really shoot the ball. He’s the best shooter on our team.”
Soaking up more floor time
Given the chance to receive more minutes, Coleman-Lands wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. He says he’s seen himself making the right strides on both ends of the floor.
“I’ve been trying to be efficient, which is my goal,” Coleman-Lands said. “I feel like (offensively), they’ve given me the freedom and confidence to play my game but defensively I’m starting to come more around.”
Coleman-Lands heated up towards the back-end of the first half, helping the Jayhawks go into the locker room with an 11-point lead over the Patriots.
The Indianapolis-native feels he’s playing more sound and is looking forward to tackling the conference schedule that opens up next week at Oklahoma State.
“I feel like progressively, I’m getting more comfortable,” Coleman-Lands said. “Which helps as we progress now going into conference (play). It is going to continue to progress.”
Developing bench support
Coming off the bench for large numbers, Coleman-Lands says the bench support is there and will continue to grow holistically as long as everyone stays on cue.
“Depth is key, we’ve got a lot of guys who can score,” Coleman-Lands said.
“But as I said, some of the other things that compliment scoring is defense,” he added. “Making sure we’re in sync, on the same accord, and also execution. With those things, I think the offensive stuff is going to pick up, but it’s some of the other contributing things that are going to define us and our future and where we’re going to go.”
Glad to see the bench stepping up, teammate Mitch Lightfoot says having players like Coleman-Lands step out of the seat makes a difference. The bench finished the game shooting 16-19 (84%) from the field.
“I think it was great,” Lightfoot said. “I think that was something we needed. To go out there and produce for our guys and give us the best ability to win.”