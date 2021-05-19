Jalen Coleman-Lands ready to make an impact at Kansas

On Monday evening, Kansas got its point guard of the future when Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calif., announced his decision to transfer from Arizona State to Kansas.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jalen Coleman-Lands, the 6-foot-4, 187-pound guard from Indianapolis, Ind., made the exact same move. After stops at Illinois, DePaul, and Iowa State, Coleman-Lands, on Wednesday afternoon, announced his decision to transfer to Kansas for his final season.

Shortly after going public with his decision, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Coleman-Lands.

“Yes, sir,” said Jalen Coleman-Lands when talking about his decision to transfer to Kansas. “Yes, sir. I mean, we had been talking for about two weeks. We've been talking for a decent amount of time, almost every day, every other day. We've been in the loop for a while, so it was no surprise from my end, but it was kind of low-key. How I liked it, too.”

Its been quite a journey for Coleman-Lands, the No. 39 ranked player in the class of 2015. After two years at Illinois and three years at DePaul, the former four-star prospect ultimately decided to attend Iowa State last season.

In his only season at Iowa State, Coleman-Lands averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field, 39 percent from behind the arc, and 86 percent from the free-throw line. He scored in double-figures 21 times, including a combined 40 points (20 each game) in back-to-back games against Kansas.

Only twice this past season did Coleman-Lands not hit a shot from behind the arc. Additionally, he made three or more threes thirteen times during that same stretch.

Once Coleman-Lands decided to transfer from Iowa State, he managed to keep his recruitment as quiet as humanly possible. Until today, not much, if anything at all, was known about what was going on with Coleman-Lands.

How was Coleman-Lands able to keep this so quiet?

“Honestly, I feel like it's just trust,” said Coleman-Hands. “With their coaching staff, with my family. We're pretty close-knit. So we just had a lot of Zoom calls that gave us clarity on how they felt about me, and that's kind of how it went.”

What, if anything at all, does Coleman-Lands remember about his first conversation with the coaching staff?



