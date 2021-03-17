JayhawkSlant - Jalen Marshall breaks down Kansas tour, recruiting

The Kansas coaching staff is continuing to ramp up recruiting efforts on the local front and recently had virtual visit with Jalen Marshall, one of the top prospects in Kansas City.

Marshall, a 6-foot-5, 275 pound defensive lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas talked about the visit.

“It was good,” Marshall said. “I was on with Bree Williams. She's one of the on-campus directors. We were on FaceTime and she just walked me through the campus. I talked to Coach Drake on the way, and I talked to Coach Schoonover also on the call. It was good.”

Drake is the defensive line coach for the Jayhawks and Schoonover is the special teams coordinator. Schoonover recently joined the Kansas staff and has been recruiting the Kansas City area for a long time.

“Yeah, I talked to him (Schoonover) like a week after he got hired and he used to recruit our strength and conditioning coordinator,” Marshall said. “So, we were talking about him for a little bit, and we had a good conversation.

“I also like talking to Coach Drake. He's super energetic and outgoing, and he's a fun dude to talk to.”