It wasn’t a shooting showcase in Tuesday night’s Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse, where No. 8 Kansas bested No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 just two weeks after falling to its in-state rival in Manhattan.

Kansas, after snapping its three-game losing skid at Kentucky this past weekend, finished the night shooting 27 of 67 (40%) behind starting forward Jalen Wilson’s 20 points and 4 of 9 shooting behind the arc.

When asked about what drove Kansas’ aggressive play style, as KU finished 11 of 27 from three-point land and 25 points at the stripe, Wilson feels his team performs better when they take chances.

“We always said we want to be aggressive,” Wilson said. “That’s what we need. We need a full five on the court that’s looking to attack and score.”

Starting guard Dajuan Harris was the most accurate Jayhawk on the floor, going 7 of 12 from the field for 18 total points and two assists through 33 minutes on the floor.

Harris highlighted KU's 19 bench points for relieving the Jayhawks on a night when the FG percentage wasn't shining bright. Tuesday night wasn’t Kansas’ worst shooting performance this season though — that came against Tennessee (17 of 53) in KU’s first loss of the regular season.