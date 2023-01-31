Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris on takeaways from Kansas State
It wasn’t a shooting showcase in Tuesday night’s Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse, where No. 8 Kansas bested No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 just two weeks after falling to its in-state rival in Manhattan.
Kansas, after snapping its three-game losing skid at Kentucky this past weekend, finished the night shooting 27 of 67 (40%) behind starting forward Jalen Wilson’s 20 points and 4 of 9 shooting behind the arc.
When asked about what drove Kansas’ aggressive play style, as KU finished 11 of 27 from three-point land and 25 points at the stripe, Wilson feels his team performs better when they take chances.
“We always said we want to be aggressive,” Wilson said. “That’s what we need. We need a full five on the court that’s looking to attack and score.”
Starting guard Dajuan Harris was the most accurate Jayhawk on the floor, going 7 of 12 from the field for 18 total points and two assists through 33 minutes on the floor.
Harris highlighted KU's 19 bench points for relieving the Jayhawks on a night when the FG percentage wasn't shining bright. Tuesday night wasn’t Kansas’ worst shooting performance this season though — that came against Tennessee (17 of 53) in KU’s first loss of the regular season.
"Our bench comes in big for us," Harris said. "I think they come in big for us. They've started giving us way more rest and that's what they did today. We guarded well, too, and shared the ball a little bit."
On the other side of the coin, four Wildcats — Markquis Nowell (23), Keynotae Johnson (22), Nae’Qwan Tomlin (11), and David N’Guessan (10) — finished in double figures, but KSU ended the night with just 20 of 59 shooting across the floor.
Kansas State led for just a minute early in the first half, climbing back within as close as 5 of the Jayhawks in the second half after trailing KU by 11 at the break. The Wildcats would return to a 10-point deficit late in the second half but didn't draw closer.
Wilson, speaking during postgame, recalled the image of the score table celebration at Bramlage Coliseum ahead of today’s game. Wilson felt that scene went into his preparation for KSU's visit to Lawrence.
“I always remember stuff like that," Wilson said. "I just wanted to make sure today we got off to a great start, set the tone early, and kind of controlled the game.”