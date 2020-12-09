JayhawkSlant - Jalen Wilson emerging as a star for No. 5 Kansas

Jalen Wilson emerging as a star for No. 5 Kansas
Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Denton, Texas couldn’t have scripted a better start to his redshirt freshman season at the University of Kansas. Wilson, the No. 47 ranked player in the 2019 class, missed all of last season due to broken ankle, but has returned with a vengeance this season.
Heading into Tuesday’s game against Creighton, Wilson was averaging 15 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he was shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 30 percent from behind the arc, and 63 percent from the free-throw line.
In leading No. 5 Kansas (5-1) past No. 8 Creighton (3-1), Wilson tied a career-high with 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. He converted 8-of-12 field goals, 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc, and was 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Wilson was also responsible for making the biggest shot of the game, as his three-pointer with 40 seconds left hit nothing but the bottom of the net, and broke a 70-70 tie.
Minutes after the game, Wilson was asked about the emotions of the game.
“Oh yeah. The intensity was crazy,” said Jalen Wilson after leading No. 5 Kansas past No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night. “I mean, we didn't have 16,000, but it felt like everybody was there and the energy we had coming into the game was just to lock-in.
“You know, it's a top 10 team coming into our house,” he added. “And we can't lose here, so we got to represent everybody in the city, so we came with a lot of emotion, a lot of energy, and turn up with the win.”
In helping hand Creighton its first loss of the season, there wasn’t much that Wilson didn’t do against the Bluejays. However, that’s been the common theme for the former four-star prospect.
In the season opener against No. 1 Gonzaga, a 102-90 loss, Wilson finished the game with 11 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes of action. A day later, he went for 14 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of action. Kansas, a day after losing to Gonzaga, defeated St. Joseph’s, 94-72.
When Kansas hooked up with No. 20 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on December 1, Wilson, as they say, had his coming out party. In 31 minutes of action, he erupted for 23 points and seven rebounds.
Against the Wildcats, Wilson was 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from behind the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. In his home debut against Washburn, Wilson tallied 13 points and six rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.
Wilson went for 14 points and 15 rebounds against North Dakota State and, most recently, he led the way against Creighton with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Despite being just six games into his college career, Wilson, without question, is playing with a ton of confidence.
“I just have a lot of confidence in myself,” said Wilson. “My team has a lot of confidence in me, as we all give each other. So, coming out of the huddle we all told each other that we're going to end this game. We're going to win this game.
“So, I feel like if anybody was in that position, we would all have the confidence,” he added. “What we do for each other.”
Wilson, not surprisingly, isn’t alone in that confidence. Christian Braun, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Burlington, Kan., talked about how big Wilson has been for Kansas early on this season. Whether it be hitting big shots or grabbing key rebounds, Wilson continues to do a lot of everything for Bill Self and the Jayhawks.
“Yeah. Jalen's been doing a great job all year doing that, just stepping up,” said Christian Braun. “He's aggressive all throughout the game, so you know he's going to get in there and score, even the last couple of games especially, he's been making really big timely shots and we need guys like that.
“It wasn't Och's day, and those are shots that Och normally makes when he's in there too,” he added. “But Jalen was making great plays and Jalen's been doing that the last couple of games and that's what he does, that's just who Jalen is.”
Coming out of John H. Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, Wilson originally signed with John Beilein and Michigan. He was all set to begin his career in Ann Arbor, but those plans changed with Beilein left Michigan to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wilson, after taking visits to Kansas and North Carolina, committed to the Jayhawks on June 12, 2019. After missing all of last season with an injury, Wilson, without question, is playing the best basketball of his young career.
“Well, yeah, second half didn't start great,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “And he made a couple of, I don't know if he made two threes to start the second half by? I know he made one. But yeah, he's good player, man. He's a really good basketball player. He loves, right now, how he's playing, because he's playing everywhere. I mean, here he is a guard or forward or center, and he's able to drive big guys, or play behind the yard when they've got certain guys on him.
“He's really doing a good job on the glass,” he added. “But I mean, it's getting to the point where we expect him to produce. And I don't expect him to go four for six every game, but he has no fear. I didn't think he had it, but until you've actually coached him, once we started plays, I mean, this dude has got no fear. I mean, he likes the moment. And so, I look for him to continue to improve and give us more and more as we move along.”
For Wilson, it's not just all about scoring points and grabbing rebounds. You see, its much bigger than that. For instance, his three with 40 seconds left in the game on Tuesday night broke a 70-70 tie and was, without question, the biggest shot of the game.
After Kansas big man David McCormack received an entry pass, he immediately turned, avoided a charge, and hit Wilson on the wing, right near Creighton’s bench. Wilson, as he’s done so many times this season, squared up and drilled a game winning shot, which hit nothing but the bottom of the net.
Wilson isn’t just scoring points, but he’s doing so when Kansas needs them the most. Right now, he’s playing with a ton of confidence, swagger, and doesn’t back down from any challenge. Whether taking a big shot with the game on the line or fighting for a rebound in the paint, Wilson has a knack for making game changing plays.
That, without question, is the true definition of a winner.
“That was huge,” said Self asked about Wilson’s three near the end of the game. “Jalen (has) played good so far, but today he played great.”