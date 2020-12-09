JayhawkSlant - Jalen Wilson emerging as a star for No. 5 Kansas

Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Denton, Texas couldn’t have scripted a better start to his redshirt freshman season at the University of Kansas. Wilson, the No. 47 ranked player in the 2019 class, missed all of last season due to broken ankle, but has returned with a vengeance this season.

Heading into Tuesday’s game against Creighton, Wilson was averaging 15 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he was shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 30 percent from behind the arc, and 63 percent from the free-throw line.

In leading No. 5 Kansas (5-1) past No. 8 Creighton (3-1), Wilson tied a career-high with 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. He converted 8-of-12 field goals, 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc, and was 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Wilson was also responsible for making the biggest shot of the game, as his three-pointer with 40 seconds left hit nothing but the bottom of the net, and broke a 70-70 tie.

Minutes after the game, Wilson was asked about the emotions of the game.

“Oh yeah. The intensity was crazy,” said Jalen Wilson after leading No. 5 Kansas past No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night. “I mean, we didn't have 16,000, but it felt like everybody was there and the energy we had coming into the game was just to lock-in.

“You know, it's a top 10 team coming into our house,” he added. “And we can't lose here, so we got to represent everybody in the city, so we came with a lot of emotion, a lot of energy, and turn up with the win.”

In helping hand Creighton its first loss of the season, there wasn’t much that Wilson didn’t do against the Bluejays. However, that’s been the common theme for the former four-star prospect.

In the season opener against No. 1 Gonzaga, a 102-90 loss, Wilson finished the game with 11 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes of action. A day later, he went for 14 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of action. Kansas, a day after losing to Gonzaga, defeated St. Joseph’s, 94-72.

When Kansas hooked up with No. 20 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on December 1, Wilson, as they say, had his coming out party. In 31 minutes of action, he erupted for 23 points and seven rebounds.

Against the Wildcats, Wilson was 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from behind the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. In his home debut against Washburn, Wilson tallied 13 points and six rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.



