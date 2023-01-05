On Tuesday night, No. 3 Kansas moved to 2-0 in Big 12 play by defeating Texas Tech, 75-72 in Lubbock, Texas. On Wednesday night, Baylor, the preseason favorite in the Big 12, fell to 0-2 after falling to TCU, 88-87 at home.

On Thursday afternoon, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas talked about the physical battles that take place on a nightly basis in the Big 12.

“Yeah, I mean if you watched last night that TCU/Baylor game was really physical,” said Kansas forward Jalen Wilson while meeting with the media on Thursday afternoon. “Hats off to TCU, I think they came back down like 17 or something like that. It just shows the strength of our conference. Every single night it's going to be a battle as we've seen the past two games for us and like you said, throughout the conference.

“It starts in practice,” he added. “Preparing for those physical battles, playing through contact. Not that we do that well in practices, playing through no calls. Just the fast-paced type of games that the Big 12 offers. Like I said, it's a battle test every single night.”

Since losing to Tennessee on November 25, Kansas has rattled off seven straight victories, including two straight to open up Big 12 play. Last Saturday, Bill Self’s squad, despite trailing by 15 points at the half, rallied to stun Oklahoma State, 69-67 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

On Tuesday night, Kansas, which led by double-digits with 3:54 left in the second half, had to hold off Texas Tech late in the game to emerge victorious, 75-72. The Jayhawks made some key plays late in the game, including a steal by Kevin McCullar, Jr., and a dunk by KJ Adams, Jr., to steal a big-time win on the road.

Late in the game, Texas Tech found itself down by one point and a chance to hand Kansas its first Big 12 loss of the season, but Self’s squad buckled down and sealed the win with the final seconds ticking off the clock.

“Just shows the power of our conference and the will of all the teams,” said Wilson. “No lead is really safe in our conference because teams are so well coached and players are so good. We just got to learn that when we have those leads, we got to make the right plays and not turn the ball over.

“Make the best shots that we can to maximize our lead and just leave out the game not having to win by one or two,” he added. “To keep that seven and nine-point lead with comfort of not making any mistakes would be better for us.”

One player that has seen his role increase lately is Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward from Garland, Texas. In 13 games, he’s averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Offensively, he’s shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Ejiofor scored four points and pulled down three rebounds against Oklahoma State and was credited with two blocks against Texas Tech.

Wilson, on Thursday afternoon, was asked about the role Ejiofor continues to play coming off the bench for Kansas.

“I thought he is been doing great,” he added. “I think Zub brings great physicality to the game. I think he's a very underrated shot blocker when he is able to time shots and stuff like that. He jumps so high and is a pretty big force in there that he's able to do those things and he's a great lob catcher and those are two things that we really need.

“I think he's just been consistent, not doing too much,” he added. “Knowing what he needs to do to go on the floor. I think that's a big thing with him. He knows that he needs to rebound, defend, and catch lobs and he's been able to do that.”



