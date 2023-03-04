Late on Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Kansas, for the first time since losing at Iowa State on February 4, walked off the court in defeat. Bill Self’s squad, in losing to No. 9 Texas, 75-59, saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Minutes after the game, Jalen Wilson, who led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, talked about what went wrong for Kansas on Saturday.

“I think we just needed to move the ball more,” said Wilson on Saturday. “They’ve got a lot of quick guards. I think it's been clear all season that if we get stagnant, our offense doesn’t look its best, so we’ve just got to fix that.”

Kansas, the outright winner of the Big 12 regular season championship, led for a total of 2:49 of game time against Texas. After scoring the first two points of the game, the Jayhawks failed to regain the lead again for the rest of the game.

Kansas trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, tailed by eight points at the half, and pulled to within seven points in the second half, but failed to get any closer. The Longhorns, in the second half, led by as many as 17 points.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas, for the first time in seven games, walked off the court in defeat.

How much, if any at all, did Kansas winning the Big 12 regular season championship outright have an impact on today’s outcome?

“None at all,” said Kevin McCullar, Jr. “There's another Big 12 game we wanted to come out and win it. We just came out a little flat I would say. And yeah, like J (Jalen Wilson) said, we just got to move the ball a little better, get some stops and get back in transition a lot better, and just clean some things up.

“We missed some easy ones, we got to make those too,” he added.



