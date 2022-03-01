Jalen Wilson previews doubleheader with TCU
Dropping one slot in the men's AP poll, No. 6 Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) will have the chance to regain its footing this week against TCU after running into rough waters at Baylor this past Saturday.
The Jayhawks are slated for two matchups with the Horned Frogs, heading to Fort Worth on Tuesday and returning home to Lawrence to finish the series on Thursday.
Kansas found themselves in a similar two-game situation last year with Iowa State. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson reflected on that experience ahead of Tuesday.
"I'd say the biggest thing with playing those games is learning, you have to learn really fast. Having that much time in between only a day or so, it's a lot of quick things you have to fix."
Despite posting 22 second-chance points against the Bears, a season-high in conference play, Wilson says Kansas still has some corrections to make on the glass.
"I take a part on that," Wilson said. "I'm usually a really good rebounder, but not that game. I wasn't really able to just find my way to the boards. They did a great job boxing out. I think a lot of their guys were in double-digit rebounds or a couple. So that's just on our part of just being more aggressive on the road."
But both Wilson and the rest of the Kansas squad will get another rebounding test Tuesday night, as TCU leads the Big 12 in combined rebounds with 39.1 per game.
Wilson is looking for his group, and himself, to become more grittier ballplayers when they hit the floor Tuesday night.
"We'll just have to embrace the physicality of the game," Wilson said. "Especially being a back to back and being on the road, it's going to be even tougher. So, just be the aggressor, be the team that wants it more, because we need these last three games."
TCU forced 20 turnovers from a well-seasoned Texas Tech offense and will be looking to catch Kansas in the same kind of second-half slump tomorrow in Fort Worth.
And pushing the pace is something Big 12 teams have tried to do with the Jayhawks all season long. Wilson agrees to test Kansas' endurance can work out to their advantage, but stressed the importance of staying composed with the TCU defense.
"I'd say it definitely speeds teams up," Wilson said. "(And) can make you kind of get out of control. But when guys want to play us like that, I think it's good for us to get the ball in the middle and get out on the break. We were pretty good in a defense that want to trap us and want to press us up because we're so fast, such bigger guards."
The two matchups with TCU begin the framework for the Jayhawks to end their regular season on a strong note. Looking grab an extra boost heading into the Big 12 tourney and then March, Wilson says an opportunity to turn some heads lies on the table.
"These next three games could definitely separate us from everybody else," Wilson said. "We definitely don't want to tie with anybody in the Big 12. We just got to take a game at a time, start tomorrow and Thursday, and end it on Senior Night."
Hear everything Jalen Wilson said ahead of Tuesday on Slant TV.