Jalen Wilson previews doubleheader with TCU

Dropping one slot in the men's AP poll, No. 6 Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) will have the chance to regain its footing this week against TCU after running into rough waters at Baylor this past Saturday.

The Jayhawks are slated for two matchups with the Horned Frogs, heading to Fort Worth on Tuesday and returning home to Lawrence to finish the series on Thursday.

Kansas found themselves in a similar two-game situation last year with Iowa State. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson reflected on that experience ahead of Tuesday.

"I'd say the biggest thing with playing those games is learning, you have to learn really fast. Having that much time in between only a day or so, it's a lot of quick things you have to fix."

Despite posting 22 second-chance points against the Bears, a season-high in conference play, Wilson says Kansas still has some corrections to make on the glass.

"I take a part on that," Wilson said. "I'm usually a really good rebounder, but not that game. I wasn't really able to just find my way to the boards. They did a great job boxing out. I think a lot of their guys were in double-digit rebounds or a couple. So that's just on our part of just being more aggressive on the road."

But both Wilson and the rest of the Kansas squad will get another rebounding test Tuesday night, as TCU leads the Big 12 in combined rebounds with 39.1 per game.

Wilson is looking for his group, and himself, to become more grittier ballplayers when they hit the floor Tuesday night.

"We'll just have to embrace the physicality of the game," Wilson said. "Especially being a back to back and being on the road, it's going to be even tougher. So, just be the aggressor, be the team that wants it more, because we need these last three games."