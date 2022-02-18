Jalen Wilson previews West Virginia, talks Zach Clemence and more

It will be another big step towards the postseason for No. 6 Kansas (21-4, 10-3 Big 12) Saturday night, as the Jayhawks ride into West Virginia off back-to-back Big 12 wins.

The Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) have struggled on the road as of late, dropping two straight away matchups Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Kicking off its final six-game stretch the West Virginia road trip; Wilson believes this Kansas team has the talent to head into March on the right note.

The Jayhawks still have three remaining road matchups with No. 7 Baylor and TCU.

"I feel like this team is so much deeper," Wilson said.

"I think with the pieces that we have; I think this team is so much faster, a little bit older, we have been through some things," he added. "I feel like we know a lot. And I don't think there's a limit on us at all. With how we play, we've shown flashes of how good we can be. I think Baylor was a good example of how great we can be defensively, (to) where we're all locked in."

Kansas has come across WVU coach Bob Huggins' squad before this season, leveling the Mountaineers 85-59 at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 15. But the stakes of a conference title are even more serious now for the Jayhawks, according to redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson.

"Having a two-game lead is good," Wilson said. "My whole mindset has been we don't lose a game; we win no matter what. We win, we're champions on our own. We don't want to share it at all. The road is going to be hard. The rest of the season is going to be difficult because every team's good in our conference."

Wilson dropped 23 points (10-13 FG) last time Kansas met with West Virginia, and he recalls what worked well for the Jayhawks on their home court.

"We were just in transition a lot," Wilson said. "We were able to rebound the ball, I know we all rebounded well. And when we're able to do that, and we get to running, it leads to so much force and so much success for our team."

And with Zach Clemence back in the rotation, Wilson believes it's going to challenge defenses to cover the floor a little more when it comes to Kansas.

"(Having Zach) just opens up the court a little more," Wilson said. "Having to pick and pop other guys is going to change the way they guard us because with the ball screens they'll have to get back to them quicker and stuff like that."

"It just kinda changed the game a little bit," he added. "Gives us (a) new little spark that we may need, especially like against Oklahoma, (Zach) was able to come and hit that clutch shot for us, so it's just something different."

But the bench support doesn't end there for the Jayhawks. Wilson expressed his appreciation towards the teammates in his corner and singled out sophomore Joseph Yesufu in the process.

"We have a good bench," Wilson said. "I mean, sometimes I'm not playing well (and) I need a guy.

Wilson continued: "Like last game, (I) wasn't really in a good rhythm, so Joe came in and gave us a spark that we need that I wasn't able to give. Just continuing to give us energy off the bench. Basketball is basketball, so sometimes off nights happen or foul trouble like I was in last game, and Joe was able to come in and push the lead and be able to defend."