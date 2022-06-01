Jalen Wilson returning to Kansas for another season

The decision is in for Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas. After receiving an invitation to the G-League Elite Camp, Wilson performed so well that he ultimately received an invitation to the NBA combine.

After meeting with or working out for the Sixers, Warriors, Raptors, Bulls, Pelicans, Pistons, Nuggets, Pacers, Lakers, Timberwolves, Celtics, and Bucks, Wilson, early on Wednesday evening, announced that he’d be returning to Kansas for another season of college basketball in Lawrence.

Wilson, in helping Kansas capture its first National Championship since 2008 this past season, averaged 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Offensively, Wilson shot 46.1 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from behind the arc, and 72.2 percent from the free-throw line.

During KU’s run to its second National Championship under Bill Self, Wilson went for 11 points and six rebounds against Texas Southern, 14 points and 14 rebounds against Creighton, 16 points and 11 rebounds against Providence, five points and 11 rebounds against Miami, 11 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists against Villanova and, in the National Championship game, Wilson tallied 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

“We are all very excited to hear the news today from Jalen and his family that he will be returning to school for the 2022-23 campaign,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “He’s gone through the process and the process did exactly what it is intended to do. It gave him the feedback he needed to make an educated decision. We’re proud of the maturity Jalen showed in making the decision and very excited to put him in a position to where he can enhance his opportunities to not only play, but have a long career in the NBA.

“Our team got a lot better today,” Self added. “As well as Jalen played last year, he is just scratching the surface of the entire player he can be for our program. I’m looking forward to the intangibles he will bring to this team as he and Dajuan (Harris) become the vets and the leaders of our program.”

Despite losing Christian Braun and David McCormack, Kansas will return Wilson, Bobby Pettiford, Joseph Yesufu, Dajuan Harris, Jr., Kyle Cuffe, Jr., Charlie McCarthy, Dillon Wilhite, Michael Jankovich, Zach Clemence, KJ Adams, Jr., and Cam Martin.

Additionally, Texas Tech transfer guard Kevin McCullar, along with Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh, Jr., and Zuby Ejiofor should give Kansas one of the top teams in college basketball next season.

While McCullar hasn’t officially removed his name from the NBA Draft, most expect he’ll make that decision within the next few hours.

Wilson ranked second in the Big 12 in rebounds with 7.4 per game and he was named All-Big 12 Third Team in 2021-22. The Denton, Texas, native’s 11.1 points per game were 19th in the league and his seven double-doubles were third. Wilson is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and he recorded 10 or more rebounds 12 times last season, including four in the NCAA Tournament. Named Big 12 Player of the Week once in 2021-22, Wilson averaged 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in KU’s six NCAA Tournament games on its run to the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

As a redshirt-freshman, Wilson was a member of the Big 12 All-Newcomer and the Big 12 All-Freshman teams, where he averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He recorded nine double-doubles in 2020-21 and was second in the league in rebound average and second in double-doubles.

For his career, Wilson has started 53-of-64 games while at Kansas and has averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per outing.