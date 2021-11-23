Jalen Wilson set to return; KU dealing with several injuries

For the first time this season, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas, will take the court for No. 3/4 (3-0; 0-0). Following a four-game suspension following an arrest for suspicion of DWI before the start of the season, Wilson, who averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season, will make his debut against North Texas on Thanksgiving Day.

It would appear that Wilson is returning at just the right time for Bill Self's squad, as Kansas is dealing with a few injuries just days before the start of the ESPN Events Invitational.

