Jalen Wilson stepped up when it counted in tough fight with Harvard
A quiet first half by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson converted into a game-high scoring effort by Wilson, who finished with 21 points in the No. 4 Jayhawks’ 68-54 win over Harvard on Thursday night. The Crimson challenged Wilson and the KU offense most of the night.
The Harvard defense held Kansas (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) to 13 of 29 (44%) shooting in the first half, as the Jayhawks picked up its tempo shortly before heading into the locker room. Even after grabbing an 11-point lead by halftime, Kansas still lacked a scoring rhythm when it returned to the floor.
Wilson scored 13 second-half points, including his 1,000th career point, to guide the Jayhawks toward an 11-3 run down the final 3-minute stretch of the game. Seven of Wilson’s 21 total points came during this time frame. During postgame, Wilson acknowledged he wasn’t causing a proper spark for his team in the first half.
“As a leader, for a team playing that well on a home court, I’m already not in the best mood for that,” Wilson said. “They got way too comfortable shooting the ball and a lot of that was on my part and my defense. I felt like I owed it to the team to just close as hard as I could, be as aggressive as I could, and win the game.”
The Crimson limited Kansas from three-point land in the first half, as the Jayhawks managed just 2 of 11 attempts from behind the arc. Wilson added one 3 on the evening, with freshman Gradey Dick leading KU with three 3s.
Kansas picked up its rebounding effort in the second half, winning the margin 38-29 by the end of the night. Wilson ended the night with six total rebounds.
Sparking off plays in transition was something Wilson looked for throughout the night when the Jayhawks went dry, offensively. Kansas had multiple scoring droughts, the worst spanning five minutes during the first half.
“The way we play, all the opportunities for me will come just like they come for everybody else,” Wilson said. “I don’t want to approach any game trying to force anything. I feel like I've already been able to establish what I do for my team and apply myself to the game.”
A night of unpretty basketball with the Crimson left Kansas unscathed at the free-throw line, with the Jayhawks going a perfect 8 of 8 from the stripe. Kansas also ended up winning the rebounding battle on the defensive end, too, outworking Harvard 28-21 on that end.
The win over Harvard marks the end of Kansas’ non-conference schedule, as the Jayhawks are slated to return to action vs. Oklahoma State on Dec. 31.
“I approach the conference play just like a new season,” Wilson said. “It’s 0-0 as far as our record. We’ve got to come in here and represent, not only what we want to do this year, but what we’ve done in the past, and that's a Big 12 championship.”