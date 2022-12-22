A quiet first half by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson converted into a game-high scoring effort by Wilson, who finished with 21 points in the No. 4 Jayhawks’ 68-54 win over Harvard on Thursday night. The Crimson challenged Wilson and the KU offense most of the night.

The Harvard defense held Kansas (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) to 13 of 29 (44%) shooting in the first half, as the Jayhawks picked up its tempo shortly before heading into the locker room. Even after grabbing an 11-point lead by halftime, Kansas still lacked a scoring rhythm when it returned to the floor.

Wilson scored 13 second-half points, including his 1,000th career point, to guide the Jayhawks toward an 11-3 run down the final 3-minute stretch of the game. Seven of Wilson’s 21 total points came during this time frame. During postgame, Wilson acknowledged he wasn’t causing a proper spark for his team in the first half.

“As a leader, for a team playing that well on a home court, I’m already not in the best mood for that,” Wilson said. “They got way too comfortable shooting the ball and a lot of that was on my part and my defense. I felt like I owed it to the team to just close as hard as I could, be as aggressive as I could, and win the game.”

The Crimson limited Kansas from three-point land in the first half, as the Jayhawks managed just 2 of 11 attempts from behind the arc. Wilson added one 3 on the evening, with freshman Gradey Dick leading KU with three 3s.