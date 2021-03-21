Jalen Wilson to arrive in Indianapolis on Monday; Will play against USC
Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Denton, Texas will make his NCAA Tournament debut against USC, the No. 6 seed in the West Region, on Monday night. Kansas, the No. 3 seed in the W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news