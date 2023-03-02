INDIANAPOLIS – Kansas redshirt junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List, the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA) announced Thursday. Wilson is one of 15 student-athletes named to the late-season list.

Members of the association’s board of directors chose the players that will be considered as contenders for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the USBWA’s National Player of the Year. Wilson is aiming to become the second Jayhawk to win the Oscar Robertson Trophy, joining 2017 recipient Frank Mason III.

Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 points per game, which is 29th nationally and includes two 30-point performances and 16 games of 20 or more points scored. The Denton, Texas, forward also leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 8.3 RPG and in double-doubles with nine.

On most every national player of the year watch list, Wilson ranks tied for 31st on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,341 points, and his 754 career rebounds are 16th on the KU list. Wilson’s 25 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

No. 3 Kansas (25-5, 13-4) will play at No. 9 Texas (22-8, 11-6) on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Jalen Wilson 2022-23 Honors

Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List (1 of 15)

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 10

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

The Sporting News Midseason All-America First Team

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 50)

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (12.5.22)

Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (1 of 50)

The Sporting News Preseason All-America Second Team

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List

NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)