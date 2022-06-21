Jalen Wilson wants a 'complete year' at Kansas next season

"I had a thought to myself at night about what's best for me," Wilson said. "The NBA is my dream and goal but the best thing for me was coming back and re-establishing a lot of different things."

Wilson said it was the final week before the decision deadline that swayed his thinking.

But despite positive feedback from NBA scouts and team representatives, Wilson was told his shot needed some improvement in order to position himself better in the draft.

Wilson - who'd finished his 2021-22 campaign shooting 46% from the field and just 26% from three-point range - completed workouts with San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks earlier this Summer. The Jayhawk even earned an NBA Draft Combine invite after initially participating in the G-League Elite Combine.

Nearly three weeks after Jalen Wilson withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft, the returning redshirt junior met with the media Tuesday afternoon to share his thought process behind his decision to play another season in Lawrence.

Challenging some of Wilson's uncertainty was the transfer notice of Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar. Wilson said McCullar called him after meeting with Coach Self.

"When (McCullar) told me he was transferring, I was like 'man that'd be crazy'," Wilson said. "Especially with how my mind was, knowing that'd he'd be here, that's a huge piece. And with the guys we have now, there's no reason why we couldn't contend for another (NCAA) championship."

Wilson missed three games due to a suspension for a D.U.I. arrest early during the 2021-22 season, but he'd land himself back on the starting five in January vs. George Mason.

The six-foot-eight Texas native averaged 12 points and 38 minutes per game during Kansas' 2022 NCAA Tournament run.

"I'm so used to adversity," Wilson said. "As y'all have seen throughout these last three years. Nothing's really just been handed to me. I knew that I was going to have to go and earn that, even with winning the championship."

And the challenge is on the table now for Wilson, who said gaining a "complete year" of college basketball will provide the proper motivation he needs to get his game up to par.

Watching teammate Ochai Agbaji explore the NBA Draft process and withdraw just one year ago, Wilson's eager to soak up as much as he can before his next chapter.

"I don't know why you'd rush a place like this," Wilson said of his decision to stay.

"I remember playing against Texas and I was like, 'NBA or not, man I don't know if this is my last game'," he added. "It's crazy just feeling the love from everybody. It's once in a lifetime to play where everyone's here to watch and love you. When you get to the NBA, people are just there to watch the games, but here, everyone loves you."