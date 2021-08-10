Jalon Daniels believes he has improved after first season

Last year Jalon Daniels was put in the starting line-up as a 17-year-old going on the road to face a Big 12 opponent. From his first game until the final snap he took, the true freshman got a real taste of what it was like to play under pressure.

Daniels was pressured or hurried in almost half of the snaps he played in 2020. It was a learning and I asked him what he took from all of it.

“I learned to slide,” he said with a smile.

He was banged up and played through the season with injuries that did not fully heel until the early part of 2021. He is back now and competing for a starting job.

“I feel great,” Daniels said. “I feel great now and there is nothing lingering from last season. I'm ready to just be able to go into this season and compete.”

Last season opened his eyes to division one football and an experience he was not sure he would get. When he arrived on campus, he did not know what to expect, let alone start the first Big 12 game of the year.

“Honestly, coming in as a 17-year-old true freshman, you never really expect to just get on the field right away,” he said. “Game one went by, and I was just trying to learn from the older guys.”

He continued: “And game two, they decided to put me in the game against Baylor. And honestly, I really could just say that I've learned a lot about college defenses, about different defensive schemes, things that I didn't know in high school, and that's something I'd like to carry over to the season.”