Jalon Daniels believes he has improved after first season
Last year Jalon Daniels was put in the starting line-up as a 17-year-old going on the road to face a Big 12 opponent. From his first game until the final snap he took, the true freshman got a real taste of what it was like to play under pressure.
Daniels was pressured or hurried in almost half of the snaps he played in 2020. It was a learning and I asked him what he took from all of it.
“I learned to slide,” he said with a smile.
He was banged up and played through the season with injuries that did not fully heel until the early part of 2021. He is back now and competing for a starting job.
“I feel great,” Daniels said. “I feel great now and there is nothing lingering from last season. I'm ready to just be able to go into this season and compete.”
Last season opened his eyes to division one football and an experience he was not sure he would get. When he arrived on campus, he did not know what to expect, let alone start the first Big 12 game of the year.
“Honestly, coming in as a 17-year-old true freshman, you never really expect to just get on the field right away,” he said. “Game one went by, and I was just trying to learn from the older guys.”
He continued: “And game two, they decided to put me in the game against Baylor. And honestly, I really could just say that I've learned a lot about college defenses, about different defensive schemes, things that I didn't know in high school, and that's something I'd like to carry over to the season.”
Daniels barely knew some of his teammates when he showed up in mid-June and found himself starting in the second game. This season will be different being more familiar with the linemen and players in the program.
“Definitely coming in, I wasn't an early enrollee, so I didn't really have the chance to get a tight bond with the older guys on the team,” he said. “Like the linemen, when I first got here, I didn't really get the chance to create the bond that I would've wanted to.
“During this off-season, it was really more about being able to connect with my teammates, being able to connect with the people I'm going to be battling with on the field.”
He wants to build on the experience he gained playing last year and spent the summer working to improve. Daniels put it on himself to get better in the off-season.
“Honestly, I feel like in college football today, it's really about your own self-development and how you progress,” he said. “So being able to go through different quarterback coaches, I was able to gather a lot from people who've been around a lot of guys who made it to the NFL. Honestly, it's more about, for me, being able to learn from those guys who've been in positions higher than me.”
In high school he helped Lawndale win the California state title. He played for one of the best programs on the west coast and never had a lot of competition. That part changed when he got to college. He is ready for the quarterback battle that will come in fall camp.
“I didn't really get the chance to have a quarterback competition until I got to college,” he said. “Coming in, I've always been a competitor. My mom always told me, ‘Compete. No matter what it is, do your best at it and compete. It doesn't matter who it is. As long as you're growing and getting yourself development, it doesn't matter.’ The best person may win. And I have the trust in this coaching staff that they're going to put the best quarterback out on the field.”